Newtown, Conn. -- The 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Conn. on December 14 took the lives of 20 school children and six adults.

As a court date loomed in a lawsuit against Bushmaster Firearms International, LLC et al, the families of some of those victims have reportedly reached a settlement, according to multiple news outlets.

An AR-15-style weapon made by Remington was used in the attack in which a 20-year-old man broke into the elementary school and killed children and staff in a matter of five minutes.

According to the New York Times, the company had proposed settling for $33 million but the lawer for the families outlined a settlement of $73 million in a statement.

The settlement was announced Tuesday morning in a filing in Connecticut Superior Court.

Federal protections, including the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act which passed through Congress and was enacted in 2005, "protects firearms manufacturers from being held liable for damages resulting from defective products, breach of contract, criminal misconduct," according to a govtrack.us summary of the bill.

However, Remington has been accused of "aggressive" and "violence-glorifying" marketing related to its AR-15 model, according to CNBC. The families want to make public the company's "behind-the-scenes" communications which detail how the company wanted to market the weapon.

The settlement agreement, according to the plaintiff's lawyers, would have to include access to company documents.

It's not clear if similar settlements will become commonplace--or even entertained--in other mass shooting situations. This particular case is tied specifically to the company's wrongful marketing claims, according to the New York Times.

The Sandy Hook Promise page on Facebook, with more than 380,000 followers advocates for preventing gun violence in honor of the lives lost in Newtown, Conn., and those lost to gun violence all over the country.