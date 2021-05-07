Towanda, Pa. — Disgraced Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty to one felony count of promoting prostitution and two misdemeanor charges of obstruction and intimidation of a witness this morning.

It was part of a plea deal that will see Salsman resign from his position as Bradford’s District Attorney.

His resignation will go into effect at 5 p.m. today.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of sevens years in prison and a $15,000 fine. The misdemeanors carry a maximum each of two years and $5,000 fines.

Salsman, who left the courthouse by himself, will be back in court for sentencing on July 9.