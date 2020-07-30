Washington D.C. -- President Trump called for a "delay" to U.S. elections in a tweet he posted this Thursday.

The tweet suggests that 2020 will be the most "inaccurate and fraudulent" election in history and suggests delaying the election until "people can properly, securely, and safely vote."

There has been no concrete evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, nor have states that implemented all in-mail voting have not reported higher levels of voter fraud.

The day of the federal election is set by Congress. The Constitution does not include provisions for delaying elections.

Currently, the election is scheduled for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.