Reports of a debris field located near the Titanic are flooding the internet.
A tweet from the Coast Guard reads: "A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information."
The Coast Guard will be holding a press briefing that will begin at 3 p.m. ET.
Debris has been found by The U.S. Coast Guard near Titanic wreckage in the search for the missing submersible.
