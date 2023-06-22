Ocean Gate Titan_2023

Image of Ocean Gate's Titan. 

 Ocean Gate website

Reports of a debris field located near the Titanic are flooding the internet.

A tweet from the Coast Guard reads: "A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information."

The Coast Guard will be holding a press briefing that will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!