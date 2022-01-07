Williamsport, Pa. -- “Today marks a significant step forward in the Commonwealth’s pursuit of justice on behalf of these two beautiful little souls that prior to their death lived in and were subjected to conditions that were beyond comprehension,” said Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner following the preliminary hearings of Marie Snyder and Echo Butler of Williamsport on Friday.

An affidavit of probable cause unsealed Jan. 7 outlined confessions of unimaginable abuse and neglect, including physical abuse, daily physical restraint, deliberate starvation, punishment by cold baths or showers, and more.

It was physical abuse and starvation that led to the death of two young girls in Hepburn Township whose remains were found buried in a yard in Hepburn Township last November.

That was the determination made following an investigation by Old Lycoming Township Police, Lycoming County Children and Youth Services, and the FBI.

Defendants Marie Snyder, mother of the children, and her girlfriend Echo Butler both had preliminary hearings this morning at the office of District Judge William C. Solomon.

Gardner has indicated he will pursue a capital case, including the death penalty for both Marie Snyder and Echo Butler.

The DA praised the “tremendous, dogged effort of Children and Youth” for the case to be where it currently stands.

A full story outlining interviews of Marie Snyder, Michele Butler, Ronald Butler and two witnesses to come.

Related reading: