Williamsport, Pa. — Echo Butler, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to commit first degree murder of her girlfriend's two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Friday evening.

As part of the plea deal, Butler will serve two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, prosecutors say.

Her guilty plea joins that of Marie Snyder, 33, the girls' biological mother, who entered her guilty plea for two charges of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, theft by deception, and food stamp fraud on Oct. 31.

Both women subjected Nicole, 6, and Jasmine, 4, to intense physical and verbal abuse, restraint, and starvation. Snyder outlined the details surrounding the girls' deaths and implicated Butler in her March 16 preliminary hearing testimony last year.

The girls' remains were discovered buried on a property at 653 Livermore Road in Williamsport on November 6 and 7, 2021. Nicole died in May of 2016 and Jasmine in August of 2017

An investigation into the disappearance and deaths of the children revealed evidence of unspeakable abuse.

Butler faced 19 counts, including criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal homicide, and a range of felony and misdemeanor charges.

As part of her plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, Butler accepted responsibility for the conspiracy to commit homicide.

"It was most important that both admitted to the intentional starvation," said District Attorney Ryan Gardner. "The physical abuse, although reprehensible, doesn't get a murder of the first degree charge."

Her guilty plea indicated that she committed willful, deliberaet, and premeditated acts, according to President Judge Nancy Butts.

In all, Butler pled guilty to:

Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide

Butler won't be prosecuted for these remaining charges, according to the district attorney's office:

Criminal Homicide

Criminal Homicide

Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury

Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury

Conceal Death of Child

Conceal Death of Child

Simple Assault

Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Abuse Of Corpse

Abuse Of Corpse

Obstruction

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence

According to the DA's office, the charges that were dropped would have no impact on Butler's sentencing. The charges would have run concurrent with the sentence.

Echo's parents, Michele and Ronald Bulter, who also lived in the trailer on 653 Livermore Road the same time the girls resided in the home, are both out on bail.

Michele Butler, 49, was released on $95,000 unsecured bail in December of 2022. She was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children on Nov. 9, 2021.

Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail in October of 2021. He is charged with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children, and one count of misdemeanor obstruction.

Ronald Butler's court-appointed attorney, Matthew Diemer, has argued for all charges to be dropped, saying prosecutors failed to establish that Butler had a "duty to act."

Echo Butler had no words for the family gathered in the courtroom on Friday. Her lawer spoke on her behalf, saying, "she has a lot of remorse," and that she has taken responsibility for her role. "The death penalty had a big influence on her decision to plead guilty today," Hoffa said.

The girls' father, Josh Snyder, sat in the courtroom with an intent stare in Butler's direction. Gisele Blank, Snyder's great aunt, addressed the court and Butler, saying, "I want Echo to know, what you took from us can't be put into words. We were still waiting, still hoping to see them. Your life in prison is mild compared to what you made my nieces suffer."

Judge Butts told Echo Butler that pleading guilty and acknowledging her crimes was "the kindest thing you've done so far for these girls."

"We feel that for the community, this is the best outcome," said Attorney Rob Hoffa, who represented Echo Butler.

