Cape May, N.J. — A suspect in the shooting death of a Lycoming County businessman in August was taken into custody Thursday, according to a release from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.
Kenneth Michaels was arrested without incident at his home in Cape May, NJ, after Lycoming Valley Regional Police issued a warrant for his arrest, investigators said. Michaels was charged in the shooting death of John Roskowski that occurred on Aug. 17, according to a release.
This is an ongoing investigation according to sources at the District Attorney’s Office. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.