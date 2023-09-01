Murder investigation.jpg

Cape May, N.J. — A suspect in the shooting death of a Lycoming County businessman in August was taken into custody Thursday, according to a release from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Michaels was arrested without incident at his home in Cape May, NJ, after Lycoming Valley Regional Police issued a warrant for his arrest, investigators said. Michaels was charged in the shooting death of John Roskowski that occurred on Aug. 17, according to a release.

This is an ongoing investigation according to sources at the District Attorney’s Office. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

