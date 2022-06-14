Jersey Shore, Pa. — When residents of a home near the 100 block of Creepy Lane came home on the night of June 5, they discovered items damaged within.

The residents reported to troopers with PSP Montoursville, the father of a girl their son was recently dating had become up upset. Troopers spoke with Patrick Kent Long, 41, of Jersey Shore at his home and questioned him about the break-in.

Long admitted he traveled to the home with the intentions of confronting the juvenile, but discovered nobody was home at the time, police said. Once inside the residence, Long damaged personal belongings, according to an affidavit.

Long was charged with two felonies that included first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. Court records show he was also charged with third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Long, who will face Judge Denise Dieter on June 15 for a preliminary hearing, was released on June 5 after he posted $50,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

