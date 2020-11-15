Milton, Pa. – Brass knuckles recently were seized during a traffic stop in Northumberland County, state police at Milton reported.

Terrence Brown, 35, of Philadelphia, was charged with possessing prohibited offensive weapons, according to a release by PSP Trooper Matthew Lesher.

Brown was pulled over for a lane violation around 8:11 p.m. at 2140 Interstate 80 West, Turbot Township, Lesher said.

"Upon contacting the operator, indicators of criminal activity were detected," Lesher said. "A search of the vehicle was conducted which yielded brass knuckles."

Brown was processed through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl and transported to the Northumberland County Prison on Nov. 9, Lesher said.

Charges for Brown do not yet appear in the Pa. Unified Judicial System Web Portal.