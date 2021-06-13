Article was reprinted with permission from First News Now.
Bradford County, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Towanda lifted the shelter in order around 10:30 a.m. for residents in Bradford County, Pa., on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
The shelter in order had been put in place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening as a manhunt continued into the early hours of Sunday. State Police had also noted that residents should lock their doors.
The public has been asked to keep an eye out for a white male named Christopher Shulas. He was last known to be wearing a black cut off shirt, black shorts and white sneakers. Shulas is known to be armed and dangerous.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the search for Shulas started Saturday evening, June 12, 2021, just after 7:00 p.m. when police responded to a domestic violence call on Oak Hill Road in Ulster Township. Shulas was identified as the attacker.
State Police noted that the domestic violence incident occurred when the 18-year-old female confronted Shulas for stealing her high school graduation money. Shulas then grabbed the female and allegedly strangled her until she lost consciousness. Afterwards Shulas fled the scene while allegedly in possession of two explosive devices.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Shulas' arrest and State Police continued to search the area well into the early hours of Sunday morning with no luck.
Residents have reported that a State Police helicopter Pennsylvania State Police Aviation had assisting with the manhunt in the Ulster area during the search over night.
Police ask that if you see someone matching this description, dial 9-1-1. Residents are asked not to attempt to confront Shulas.
The suspect has not been reported apprehended as of 11:30 a.m.