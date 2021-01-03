Bradford County, Pa. – Through the Department of Environmental Protection's Growing Greener program, Bradford County has been selected to receive $596,000 in grants for watershed and stream corridor rehabilitation efforts.
The grant funding includes:
- $100,000 for the Wysox Creek Watershed Association, Inc.'s Comprehensive Watershed Rehabilitation project in and around Rome Township and Borough. The project will stabilize headwater tributaries, reduce storm water runoff from municipal roads, create retention basins to decrease stormflow problems, and increase groundwater recharge in the Bear Creek watershed.
- $171,000 for the Bradford County Conservation District's Satterlee Creek Stream Corridor Rehabilitation 2 project, which will stabilize stream and road corridors and reduce sediment and nutrients that enter Satterlee Creek.
- $325,000 for the Bradford County Watershed Initiative 2020, which will enable the county to complete up to 10 streambank stabilization projects and reduce approximately 1,000 tons of sediment, 1,000 pounds of phosphorus, and 2,500 pounds of nitrogen each year. The initiative will also host educational programs for municipal officials, contractors, and land owners.
Other grantees in the Northcentral region include:
- Centre County: Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Spring Creek Watershed Initiative - Stream and Riparian Restoration, $38,528
- Columbia County: Columbia County Conservation District, Columbia County Water Quality Improvement Projects, $60,732
- Montour County: Montour County Conservation District, Montour County Agricultural BMPs and Pasture Management Project, $918,716
- Montour, Columbia, Bradford, Clinton, and Luzerne Counties: Columbia County Conservation District, Multi-County Soil Health 2020-2023, $447,380
- Northumberland County: Northumberland County Conservation District, Northumberland County Grazing Project, $57,228
- Snyder County: Snyder County Conservation District, Snyder County Riparian Buffer Program, $120,000
- Tioga County: Tioga County Conservation District, Charleston Creek Stream Bank Stabilization, $85,315
The Growing Greener program was established in 1999 to protect watersheds, reduce storm water runoff and mine drainage, and to support educational programs related to conservation. The program is funded by the Environmental Stewardship Fund, which is supported by landfill tipping fees.