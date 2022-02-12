Towanda, Pa. —State Police in Towanda said a 26-year-old man was charged with criminal attempt at homicide after he fired several shots at another person.

According the release, Kevin Jara Sanchez of Towanda also threw a knife at the accuser during the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2021. State Police said Sanchez fired the weapon inside a residence on Kingsley Hill Road in Towanda, narrowly missing the accuser.

Sanchez was denied bail during an arraignment with Judge Fred Wheaton. He will remain in custody at the Bradford County Correctional Facility until a preliminary hearing.