Canton, Pa. — A Bradford County man faces a slew of charges that include aggravated assault on a minor and using a dead relative’s EBT card to make multiple purchases throughout the month of July in 2021.

It all started when an employee with the Office of the State Inspector General investigated a tip regarding a man using the EBT card of a deceased woman. An investigation showed Shawn Michael Miller, 44, of Canton used the card seven times after a relative passed away on July 4, 2021.

The relative passed away inside Miller's home after he was given permission to use the EBT card, Miller allegedly told police.

In separate case, Miller was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault after an employee at Canton High School reported marks on a child on Nov. 10, 2021. Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department was contacted by a caseworker with Children and Youth, according to an affidavit.

Seeley met the worker at Miller’s home near the 50 block of E. South Avenue in Canton for an interview, but after they left, Miller became "out of control," according to his mother.

Mad about the Children and Youth visit, Miller allegedly punched the child, hit his head off a wall, and banged his head off the floor. While he was on the floor, the boy's stepmother, Tina Miller, kicked him in the ribs and hip, charges state.

Shawn Miller called his mother, who immediately came to get all the children. That's when she learned her son and daughter-in-law had beaten the child to the extent that the boy didn't know his name for a period of time, she told police. Shawn Miller can be "very violent and out of control," the mother added.

Tina Miller was also charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. Both are misdemeanors.

During a second interview, police also learned of other incidents that occurred at the home.

Both Miller and his wife allegedly made the children stand in corners for hours without being allowed to go to the bathroom, Seeley said. Sometimes they would become dizzy from standing for so long, according to the affidavit.

Miller and his wife were charged at the end of August during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Jonathan Wilcox. Tina Miller was incarcerated on $80,000 monetary bail.

Matthew Miller’s cases were transferred to the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas at the beginning of September. Miller was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, knowledge or intention to obstruct child abuse, and endangering the welfare of children in one case.

A second case showed Miller was charged with third-degree felony access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking.

He is currently incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Evan Williams III for a formal arraignment on Sept. 29.

Shawn Miller docket sheet 1

Shawn Miller docket sheet 2

Tina Miller docket sheet

