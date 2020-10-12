Bradford County, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to Innes Hose Company and South Creek Volunteer Fire Department as part of the Community Facility Disaster Grant Program. Innes Hose Co. has received $289,900 and South Creek was awarded $32,600.

The funds will be used to purchase and upgrade firefighting equipment.

Regarding the grant awards, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“The incredible men and women who make up our local fire departments provide a critical service to our community, and they deserve all the help they can get. This pandemic has presented many challenges for our first responders, and I am hopeful that this funding will help provide them with the resources they need to continue their important work in keeping our communities safe.

I am grateful to the USDA for their support and will continue to advocate for our local first responders whose work to protect their neighbors makes our district a safer place for everyone.”