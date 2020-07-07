Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Granville Summit, Pa. - An out-of-the blue lightning strike was reported to have claimed the lives of two men and injured two others in Granville Township just before 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.

According to Bradford County Coroner Thomas Carman, they were called out to a scene where four men were struck by lightning. Two of the men passed away at the scene, while the other two men were transported via ambulances to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.

FNN received word that Troy and Canton EMS crews responded to the incident, however, FNN has not confirm that information.

FNN was also told the incident occurred in the 100 block of Tube Drive near the Granville Tavern. The men were said to have been standing around equipment when the lightning bolt touched ground near them.

Coroner Carman did state that the men were not from the area, but were from southern Pennsylvania.

Names of those who passed away have not been released as the coroner had not yet identified the two men. The names of those who were injured were withheld until family could be reached, FNN was told.