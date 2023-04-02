Bloomsburg, Pa. — An angry boyfriend allegedly swung a machete at his girlfriend, barely missing her and leaving a gouge in the wall.

Jesus Medina-Vasquez, 49, was drunk and acting belligerent before the fight at their Glen Avenue apartment around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, the woman told police.

He had been calling her derogatory names and being rude to her so she tried to walk out of their kitchen, she said. That's when Medina-Vasquez grabbed a machete from a drawer and swung it at her, the girlfriend told Bloomsburg Officer Nick Thorpe.

She managed to duck and the machete narrowly missed her and hit the wall, charges say. The girlfriend ran to the living room and told Medina-Vasquez she was calling police.

He put the machete back in the drawer and fled the home, Thorpe said. When questioned by another officer, Medina-Vasquez told police his girlfriend had "mental issues," which was why they were arguing. He denied owning or swinging a machete at her, arrest records show.

But when Thorpe searched the kitchen drawers, he reportedly found a 17-inch-blade machete and a perfect imprint of the machete cut into a wall where the woman said Medina-Vasquez had swung at her.

Medina-Vasquez was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. in District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

