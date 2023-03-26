Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested after he strangled his girlfriend until she passed out, according to police.

Patrick J. Hearst, 31, kept close tabs on the woman for days after, which prevented her from calling police to report the attack, charges say. Eventually, Hearst left the home in the 200 block of E. Fifth Street to go to work and the woman told her uncle, who reported it to police.

During an interview with Berwick Officer Joshua Lowery, Hearst's girlfriend said the couple began arguing around 11 p.m. on March 9. By 1 a.m., the argument allegedly turned violent and Hearst punched her in the right eye. He got behind her and used his forearm to choke her until her vision turned black and she passed out, arrest papers say.

Hearst reportedly followed her around for days, not giving her a "moment to herself" so she could call police. Three days after the attack, when police interviewed her, the woman's eye was still swollen where she said Hearst punched her.

Hearst, Berwick, was charged with strangulation and simple assault.

