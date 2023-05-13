Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man attacked his girlfriend and her child, then later returned to the house with a knife, police say.

Lesther De Los Santos, 23, is now facing assault charges for the incident on April 19 at his home on Pine Street in Berwick.

Officer Joseph Loyacono was called to the home just before 9 p.m. for reports of an active fight. When he arrived, he could see De Los Santos' girlfriend inside the home adjusting furniture.

She told Loyacono she and De Los Santos been sitting on the porch talking when he got angry and threw her and the chair she was sitting on onto the concrete patio. She ran into the house and into her child's bedroom, but De Los Santos followed, she said

They continued to argue and one of the woman's three children, an 11-year-old, stepped in between. De Los Santos allegedly grabbed the child and threw him by his arms into the bed frame. The child's back hit the bed frame and his face hit the floor, charges say. Police could see a large red raised mark on the child's back and a cut on his lip.

While Loyacono was interviewing the girlfriend, De Los Santos returned to the house. He refused to answer questions and when police tried to take him into custody, De Los Santos reportedly fought back. He tried repeatedly to reach into his pocket, but police handcuffed him. A search showed De Los Santos had a knife in his pocket, according to Loyacono.

His girlfriend told police it was out of character for De Los Santos to carry a knife, but he had threatened to stab her just before he left, arrest papers say.

De Los Santos, Pine Street, was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

