Sayre, Pa. — A 30-year-old man is facing felony charges after he reportedly strangled and bit his girlfriend during an argument.

Joseph Alan Peters of Sayre was driving around town with his girlfriend on April 30 around 1 p.m. when he suddenly became irate, she told police. They began arguing over his driving and the disagreement turned violent. Peters grabbed the woman around the throat, punched her in the face, and bit her arm, arrest papers say.

When she came to the police station in hysterics, Sayre Officer Casey Chiposh saw her check was swollen, her neck was red, and she had a bite mark on her left arm, charges state.

Peters was charged with strangulation and simple assault, and was cited for harassment.

