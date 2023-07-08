Bloomsburg, Pa. — An abusive boyfriend strangled his girlfriend after she refused to hug him and "say nice things about him," according to police.

Steven Lee Altieri, 30, had been hitting the woman for days and fighting with her throughout the night to keep her awake before police were called on June 22, charges say.

When Bloomsburg Officer Lukas Stiver arrived at the home in the 200 block of W. First Street, Bloomsburg, for a reported domestic dispute, he spoke with Altieri, who admitted the couple had fought. He allegedly told Stiver he didn't remember what the fight was about, but he only put his girlfriend in a chokehold to defend himself.

But when Stiver spoke with the woman, she said Altieri had been abusing her for days. That day, Altieri insisted she hug him and say nice things about him and when she refused, he grabbed her in a hug and wouldn't let her go, arrest papers say. She tried pulling away, but Altieri grabbed her by the throat and squeezed until she couldn't breathe, she said. There were red marks on her throat, Stiver noticed.

Altieri was charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

