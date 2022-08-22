Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head and stole her purse because he believed she had taken too long to buy toilet paper at the store.

Now Tyler Jospeh Arias, 30, is facing charges for the assault on July 27 near Pine Avenue, police say.

Blooomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski was called to a neighborhood behind Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported fight between a man and a woman. When he arrived, he found a female at the corner of Pine Avenue on her knees, crying. She was holding onto a scooter and clutching a wallet; scattered on the ground near her were the contents of a purse, Rogutski noted.

The woman told police someone had hit her, but she was reluctant to identify her assailant for fear of retaliation, according to police. Two adult probation officers, who had also responded to the call, recognized the woman because she was on probation, and identified Arias as her boyfriend, charges say.

The accuser then admitted it was Arias that had attacked her after she had gone to the store to get toilet paper, she told police. As she was riding her scooter on Main Street, Arias texted her and reportedly said he was unhappy it was taking her so long to return.

Arias asked to meet her on Main Street, but when she did, he began yelling at her and following her, the woman told police. She tried hiding from him in a parking garage, but he found her and punched her in the right side of the head, arrest papers say. Arias took her purse and fled, arrest papers say.

The woman found some of the contents of the purse nearby, but the purse was still missing when police arrived. It was later turned into the Bloomsburg Police station with her credit and debit cards intact, records show.

The accuser declined an ambulance and told police she was worried what Arias would do to her if he knew she was talking to police.

Arias, E. Tenth Street, was charged with robbery, two counts of simple assault, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing on the charges has not been scheduled.

Arias has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2012 and has spent time in prison for conspiring to commit arson, making terroristic threats, and robbery.

Docket sheet

