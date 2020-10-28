Mifflinburg, Pa. – A 13-year-old boy in Union County was taken to Geisinger Medical Center by helicopter on Saturday after he hit a car head on with his motorcycle, according to state police.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Quarry Road in Limestone Township, just south of Sunset Drive. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton have not released the name of the boy.

The boy was traveling south on Quarry Road in the northbound lane, just as a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north in the northbound lane. As the vehicle crested the hill, the driver, Nathan L. Stoltzfus, 48, of Mifflinburg, attempted to avoid the motorcycle. Both the vehicle and motorcycle attempted to swerve out of the way, but the boy’s motorcycle struck the vehicle head on, according to state police.

The boy was ejected and landed on the west side of the roadway approximately five feet from the point of impact. His Yamaha TTR motorcycle traveled 15 feet before coming to final rest. The vehicle traveled 30 feet before coming to final rest in the right lane, according to state police.

State police said the boy sustained suspected serious injuries. Stoltzfus was not injured.