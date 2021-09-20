Watsontown, Pa. -- Watsontown Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Liberty St. on September 16 at 7:39 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
According to police, officers arrived on scene and spoke the victim, a 13-year-old male from Watsontown. The juvenile was reportedly struck by a vehicle while preparing to board the school bus.
The juvenile did sustain injury as a result of the incident, according to police. He was transported by ambulance to the Evangelical Community Hospital where he underwent emergency room treatment for his injuries.
Police also spoke with the operator of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male from Watsontown. The driver was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Toxicology results are pending.
Additional information will be released at a later date, according to authorities. Watsontown Police were assisted on scene by the Warrior Run Ambulance.