Watsontown, Pa. -- Watsontown Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Liberty St. on September 16 at 7:39 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and spoke the victim, a 13-year-old male from Watsontown. The juvenile was reportedly struck by a vehicle while preparing to board the school bus.

The juvenile did sustain injury as a result of the incident, according to police. He was transported by ambulance to the Evangelical Community Hospital where he underwent emergency room treatment for his injuries.