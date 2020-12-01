Lock Haven, Pa. -- On Nov. 30, 2020, the Lock Haven City Police, Clinton County Coroner, Clinton County District Attorney's Office, and PA State Police responded to 657 East Bald Eagle Street in the City of Lock Haven to investigate the death of a 9-year-old boy who was located inside the residence.

According to a news release from the DA's office, Coroner Zach Hanna prounounced the death of Anson Landon Mitchell Stover at 4:15 p.m. on Monday. Stover was born February 15, 2011.

The cause of death, according to the coroner, has not yet been determined.

Keystone Central School District has arranged for grief counselors to be available to students and faculty in response to this tragedy.

Anyone with information related to Stover's death is asked to contact law enforcement immediately. Call Lock Haven City Police at 570-893-5911 or Clinton County Detectives at 570-893-4141. You can also send a tip to www.clintonDA.org.