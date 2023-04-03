White Deer, Pa. — A 5-year-old boy who was a passenger in a minivan died early this morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, police say.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. April 3 in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 203. Trooper Jacob Horan of state police at Milton says a 27-year-old man of California was driving the tractor-trailer in the right lane when he rear ended the minivan. The minivan, driven by a 44-year-old man of Ohio, was either sitting stationery or traveling slowly in the eastbound lanes, Horan said.

The impact pushed the minivan into a guiderail off the south side of the roadway. The driver and other passengers in the minivan sustained minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police say.

Interstate 80 eastbound was closed until shortly before 7 a.m. between Exit 178 for Route 220/ Lock Haven in Clinton County and Exit 210 for Route 15/Lewisburg. PennDOT assisted at the scene.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved in the crash as they continue to investigate.

