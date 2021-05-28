Williamsport, Pa. – A victim was treated for a laceration at a local hospital after a box cutter attack on Thursday, Williamsport Police reported.

Khalid N. Covington, 42, is accused by Officer William D. Badger of attacking a male victim with a box cutter in front the Nittany Mart, 2300 West 4th St., around 5:09 p.m. on May 27.

"...He reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a male victim in front of the Nittany Mart, then produced a folding box cutter and attacked the victim," Chief of Police Damon Hagan said of Covington.

The victim was treated for a laceration under his arm at a nearby hospital.

Covington is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of possessing instrument of crime and disorderly conduct, and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

He currently is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on May 27.

