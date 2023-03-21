Williamsport, P.a. — Williamsport city council says fees to use a Major League Baseball field at Muncy Bank Ballpark will likely increase, after it recently approved a rental agreement for Historic Bowman Field.

Speaking on behalf the administration at their March 16 meeting, Councilman Randall Allison said he attended a recent Bowman Field Commission meeting, which unanimously endorsed the agreement. Usage requirements tightly regulate how the field may be used, according to Allison.

The Muncy Bank and Trust Company is in a six-year agreement for naming rights between it and the city of Williamsport. The multi-million dollar field includes top-of-the-line equipment, including its scoreboard and speaker system, according to Allison.

“Those assets need to be protected,” he said. “There’s a lot of detail that goes into running that.”

The pricing structure for field rental needs revisited because it has been several years, Allison noted. The base rental is currently $800; an enhanced rental agreement includes use of microphones and wireless. Used for high school and collegiate sporting events, Allison said more work goes into field upkeep now. He added that field operations and maintenance, overseen by MLB personnel, are more complicated.

The fee increases will be comparable to similar fields and will offset the costs to maintain it.

Rental fees will have to steadily increase each year, Councilmember Bonnie Katz explained. The city is paying greater attention to what is going on at Bowman Field. She noted MLB is not to blame for the increases, such as for locker room and bathroom upkeep.

“This can’t come out of taxpayer money," Katz said. "This is a jewel in our city."

According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the rental fee increases are nominal "in the grand scheme of things." He reiterated the Bowman Field Commission also is on board. It's not clear if fee increases will happen each year, he said. The rental agreement predates his term as mayor and on city council, Slaughter said.

“The way the rental agreement was before, it was kind of piecemealed," he said. "We made it cleaner."

Slaughter noted fee increases are strictly for field usage. Ticket fees will remain the same.

Bowman Field, which opened in 1926, is the second-oldest ballpark in minor-league baseball in the United States.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thurs., March 30, Third floor of 144 West Third St.

