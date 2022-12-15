ROAD CLOSURE UPDATES

Two lane restrictions are in place on Interstate 80 eastbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

Both lanes are closed between mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 / Route 147 interchange) and mile marker 215 (Route 254 / Limestoneville interchange) due to a secondary crash.

A detour using Route 147 and Route 254 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Earlier today on I-80, a tractor trailer crashed near mile marker 213.

 

