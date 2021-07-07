South Williamsport, Pa. – The Borough of South Williamsport welcomed a new chief of police yesterday.

The new chief, Chief Daniel Embeck, brings over 21 years of experience. He served with the Milton Police Department prior to joining the force at South Williamsport.

Embeck retired from the Milton Police Department with the rank of Corporal, a supervisory position he held for 11 years. Embeck was also a member of the SERT team, as well as a Criminal Investigator, for the Milton Police Department for 16 years.

Embeck is a Firearms Instructor, Taser Instructor, and Field Training Officer. He is also a Municipal Police Academy Instructor at Mansfield University and is the President of FOP Lodge 52.

When he's not working, Embeck enjoys spending time with family and friends.