Williamsport, Pa. — All a Columbia County man could do was put his hands over his face as tears streamed down on Friday afternoon in Middle District Court in Williamsport.

Cody Drumheller is facing five felony counts stemming from the discovery of three firearms on July 20, 2021 in Columbia County. Drumheller’s trial is set for later this year, but Friday he requested an early release to take care of his five kids.

Drumheller was on probation for drug paraphernalia charges when authorities discovered two shotguns and a pistol.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur, who argued for Drumheller to remain incarcerated, the weapons were not for hunting and recreation purposes. The shotguns’ barrels were sawed off with swastikas carved into them.

Drumheller’s defense attorney Kyle Rude argued for his release, stating he would have supervision and agree to an ankle monitor.

“I’m going to be a productive citizen,” Drumheller stated to the court.

Drumheller was asked to remain quiet when Judge William Arbuckle denied his motion for bail.

Drumheller will remained incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison until a trial at a later date.

