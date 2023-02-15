PoliceInvestigation_NCPA_2020.jpg

Greene Twp., Clinton County, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar are currently looking for a possibly armed suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred in Chester Hill, Clearfield County on February 6.  

He was last seen on foot after crashing his vehicle around Overdorf Lane, Greene Twp, Clinton County, Pa. on February 15 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Suspect is a white, non-Hispanic male approximately 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and T-shirt of unknown color and is suspected to be armed.  

If seen contact PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000 immediately.  

