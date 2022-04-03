Williamsport, Pa — Customers of the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority in the following areas were contacted on March 31 due to a water main break and were advised to boil the water.

Hillside Avenue from Fox Hollow Road to West Fourth Street

West Fourth Street from Millionaire Drive to Daughterty’s Run Road

Wahoo Drive (all)

Towncrest Road (all)

West End Terrace, including Terrace Lane, Centreline Avenue, Laurel Run Circle and Wisteria Lane

Nicely Lane from West Fourth Street to Fox Hollow Road, including Williamsport Area High School and Williamsport Area Middle School (Roosevelt Middle School)

The water authority reports the problem has been corrected and it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Two water mains have been repaired and the pipes have been properly flushed to correct the problem. Water testing results indicate the water is acceptable.

As always, customers can contact the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority at 570-323-6148 with questions.



