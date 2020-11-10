Lock Haven, Pa. -- Residents of E. Water Street, from 105 to 320 (exlcuding the courthouse) maybe be at an increased risk for microbial contamination and are under a boil water advisory, according to the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services.

The department said a loss of a positive water pressure due to the main being shut off for repairs is the cause of the potential contamination which occurred on Monday, Nov. 9.

Residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Use boiled water or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth, and food preparation until futher notice.

For information, call the water department at 570-839-5909 or 570-839-5624.