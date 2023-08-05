Danville, Pa. — Fisherman on the Susquehanna River in Montour County reportedly discovered a body floating in the water late this morning.

Police and Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn were summoned to the launch at 1544 River Drive just before noon after boaters called to report a body in the water.

The fisherman, who were in a boat, stayed alongside the body until water rescue crews arrived and pulled it from the river.

Mahoning Township police and fire crews were the first to arrive on scene, but were later joined by several state troopers and investigators. Traffic was stopped at the roadway and state police taped off the area of the ramp "to preserve" the area, officials said. Mahoning Township's water rescue boat was sent downriver to be picked up at another launch so as not to disturb the ramp, they added.

Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said first responders had pulled "something" from the water, but would not confirm it was a body.

Kayakers and boaters who had planned to pull into the boat launch were being diverted to other launches and boaters who parked in the lot had to be cleared by police before removing their vehicles.

Troopers took photographs of each vehicle, including their license plates, before they were removed.

The story will be updated as more information is released.

