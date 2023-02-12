Body of missing Wilkes-Barre woman found in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — The body of a missing woman from the Wilkes-Barre area was found Saturday in Montour County.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the body of Amy Gregory, 37, was discovered late the afternoon of Feb. 11. Individuals who were walking along the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township found Gregory's body.
Police had been searching for Gregory since she was reported missing by family on Dec. 22. A missing person report indicated Gregory was six months pregnant at the time.
Lynn says an autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 14.
The Riverside Fire Department assisted at the scene to recover the body from the difficult terrain. State police from Stonington, Milton, Montoursville, and Wilkes-Barre City Police also assisted.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Walmart employee charged with theft
-
Messy bathroom incident causes thousands in damages
-
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
-
The Blue Collar Bookseller review: Myth Adventures
-
Man reportedly rapes woman after being accused of cheating, viewing child pornography
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Afternoon Update
What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits
Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Jobs
Get the latest Job listings in your email! Sign up today!
Morning Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
NCPA Community Events
Get a weekly list of events happening in North Central Pa.!
NCPA Giveaways
Sign Up to be eligible for our weekly Giveaways!