Amy Gregory body found in Montour County Feb. _ 2023

The Montour County coroner said the body of Amy Gregory, 37, was found Saturday near the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township. 

 Source: Wilkes-Barre City Police
Danville, Pa. —  The body of a missing woman from the Wilkes-Barre area was found Saturday in Montour County. 
 
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the body of Amy Gregory, 37, was discovered late the afternoon of Feb. 11. Individuals who were walking along the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township found Gregory's body. 
 
Police had been searching for Gregory since she was reported missing by family on Dec. 22. A missing person report indicated Gregory was six months pregnant at the time. 
 
Lynn says an autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 14. 
 
The Riverside Fire Department assisted at the scene to recover the body from the difficult terrain. State police from Stonington, Milton, Montoursville, and Wilkes-Barre City Police also assisted. 
 
 

