White Deer Twp., Pa. -- The body of the woman found along I-80 in Union County on Sunday near the eastbound mile marker 199 off-ramp has been identified.

Police say the woman is Rebecca Landrith, 47, a resident of Virginia.

Landrith is reported to have ties to several states, including South Dakota and Utah. Next of kin has been notified, according to State Police at Milton.

Related reading: Update: Female found deceased on I-80 in Union County

The female was found laying on the shoulder of the off-ramp at mile marker 199 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Buffalo Township, Union County, police said.

"The victim was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket. The victim was not wearing socks or shoes," police reported in a news release on Monday.

The case has been updated to a homicide, according to police.