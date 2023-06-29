Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating after a body was discovered in the Susquehanna River near Millersburg Borough in Dauphin County, according to WGAL.

The incident unfolded when Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a missing person on Wednesday evening, prompting an immediate response.

The missing individual, identified as Lars Blomquist, 82, from Newfield, N.Y., was last seen boating on the Susquehanna before the tragic incident occurred, reported WGAL.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office confirmed Blomquist's cause of death as drowning and determined it to be accidental.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has taken charge of the investigation, working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident, WGAL reported.

