Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove were dispatched at 11:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 to a report of a body found at the area of N. Airport Road and N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

The body, identified as a white male, was found along a bank of Penns Creek, according to state police. An autopsy is pending.

Police continue to investigate.