body identified

Montgomery, Pa. — A body found in Montgomery on Friday morning was identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office.

Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner were called to 37 Schoolhouse Rd. to investigate the death of a man identified as 34-year-old Brett Diehl from Montgomery. 

Diehl was found in the yard at this address. The investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner.

More details will be released as available, authorities said.

