Montoursville, Pa. — Area residents should be on the lookout for a bobcat after one was spotted in a Montoursville backyard early this week.

Rod Furman, Montoursville, acquired a video of the bobcat on his backyard camera near Twin Hills Memorial Park cemetery.

Pennsylvania Game Warden Jonathan Wyant says bobcat sightings may become more frequent this time of year.

“We are getting into the bobcat breeding season, which is October, November timeframe. Bobcats become vocal, which often leads to them being seen more,” Wyant said. “I would say that bobcats are a bit more visible this time of the year than they are most other times.”

Although bobcats are not normally accustomed to people, they can be drawn to residential areas.

“Oftentimes, when we build houses and feed birds, we make good habitats for small animals like rabbits and moles and shrews and squirrels and those sorts of things. Those are the things that Bobcats eat. So oftentimes, these developments or parts of town that kind of back up to wooded areas where Bobcats would normally be, those bobcats become more visible.”

Bobcats do not normally pose a threat to humans. Wyant advises people to enjoy the experience of a rare sighting.

“Being somebody that spends just about every day in the woods of Pennsylvania, I only see a couple of bobcats a year,” Wyant said. “I've been a Game Warden for almost 25 years. I don't ever recall a bobcat and a person getting tangled up together. Bobcats are elusive. They will kind of rely on their camouflage and they think that you can't see them,” he added.

Oftentimes when a bobcat is spotted, they will take off and run, according to Wyant.

“In essence big scaredy cats. If you're a rabbit, that's a different story, but as humans, we don't fall into their food chain. I don't know that there's much of a human health concern or health risk there,” Wyant said. “One of things that people have to remember, they can, and they do get diseases and sicknesses. I always tell people, whatever the animal is, if it's starting to get too close to you, don't assume that the animal knows that you're there."

Being in mating season, Bobcats are often heard this time of year.

“They have a very distinct mating call. It almost sounds like a woman screaming and oftentimes, just about every year I hear a call go into county 911. And they'll give the county, and will give the officer the address. It will be a big wooded area and somebody's reporting a woman screaming behind their house in late October, early November. And I’m like ‘Oh that’s a bobcat,’” Wyant said.

To learn more about bobcats, visit The Pennsylvania Games Commission’s website.

