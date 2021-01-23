Xenia, Ohio – Bob Evans Farms, Inc. has announced a recall of approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with thin pieces of blue rubber. The sausage was produced on December 17, 2020 and shipped to retail stores in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

The recall only applies to one-pound chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage," lot code 0252, with a "use or freeze by" date of January 31, 2021. All recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 6785" printed above the "use or freeze by" date.

The problem was discovered after Bob Evans Farms, Inc. received customer complaints about sausages containing blue rubber pieces.

Customers who have this product in their refrigerator or freezer should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Questions about this recall may be directed to Alison Emery, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Farms, Inc. at (614) 778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.