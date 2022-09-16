Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight.

The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit.

Swelling and bruising could bee seen on the back of the man’s head, police said.

Hunter Riley Hook, 21, of Meshoppen started to fight with another man on Sept. 8 near the 100 block of Tulip Lane in Wysox Township. As they fought, Coolbaugh allegedly struck the man with the object.

Coolbaugh was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. She was incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail.

Hook charged with second-degree misdemeanor strangulation, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. Hook posted $40,000 monetary bail through a bondsman and was released from custody on Sept. 9.

The third man was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment. There is an active warrant for his arrest.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.