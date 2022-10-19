Loyalsock, Pa. — A woman said she felt scared for her life after a man allegedly strangled her and held a blow torch to her face in a hotel room.

Police spoke with the accuser on Oct. 6, noting bruises on her face, cuts inside her mouth, and a large reddish mark on her left hip and thigh, according to the affidavit. Blood was visible on two pillows inside the hotel room near the 2000 block of East Third Street, police said.

Corey Wayne Bradford, 32, of Williamsport allegedly attacked the accuser, striking her face and body, police said. Bradford allegedly then threw her down and wrapped his hands around her neck.

The accuser took pictures of her injuries and shared them with Williamsport Police Officers. She told officers she nearly passed out as Bradford strangled her on the bed.

At some point, Bradford allegedly grabbed a butane torch and held it to the accuser’s face, close enough to feel the heat coming off, police said. She also feared her hair would catch on fire, according to the affidavit.

Bradford was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, two counts of simple assault, and harassment. A monetary bail of $5,000 couldn't be posted by Bradford, who will remained incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

An Oct. 17 preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman was continued until Oct. 24.

Docket sheet

