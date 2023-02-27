South Williamsport, Pa. — Charges were filed recently against a pair who stole several vintage Halloween blow mold yard decorations from a well-known local collector in South Williamsport.

Matt McCarrier, of 33 E. Mountain Avenue, noticed the morning of Oct. 20 that six of the vintage blow molds were missing, including four tall skinny ghosts, a Frankenstein, and vampire, according to the affidavit written by Officer Daniel S. Boyd of South Williamsport Police. The blow molds, which are worth $1,500, had been attached to his side porch rail.

McCarrier is known in the Williamsport area as a collector of vintage blow molds who puts on colorful displays in his yard each holiday. His home, on the corner of E. Mountain Avenue and Route 15, was known as the Christmas Corner as he put hundreds of decorations in the yard during the Christmas season. Last year, McCarrier did not put his Christmas display out, citing October's theft as the reason.

Police investigated and found that Lane Elizabeth Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, had posted McCarrier's Frankenstein blow mold for sale on eBay four days after he reported it missing, Boyd wrote. She had posted it under the account name lascarci_0. However, once a post about the theft went viral on Facebook, Sarcinella changed her account name to lostandfound9109. A few days later, the listing was removed from eBay.

McCarrier says his blow molds still have not been recovered.

Sarcinella also was linked to the theft of several Christmas blow molds in November in South Williamsport. Boyd says she and accomplice Christopher D. Fraunfelter, 34, of South Williamsport, took a Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus blow mold from a yard at 27 E. Mountain Avenue sometime overnight on Nov. 25. Police also listed Fraunfelter as an accomplice for the theft from McCarrier's home.

Through investigation, Sarcinella and Fraunfelter also were connected to other blow mold thefts reported in South Williamsport including a Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus on Riverside Drive, a nativity set on West Southern Avenue, another nativity set on West Mountain Avenue, several vintage blow molds from a yard on Winter Street, and a reported theft of a Santa Claus and toy soldier blow mold from a home at Brown Street.

The pair was arrested on Nov. 30 by Old Lycoming Township Police after they were tipped off that Sarcinella and Fraunfelter had attempted to sell some of the stolen decorations through Facebook Marketplace. Police set up at the home of the potential buyer and caught the pair when they arrived with a blow mold nativity set in their Dodge Durango.

That potential buyer in Old Lycoming Township had already purchased at least 25 stolen blow molds from Sarcinella and Fraunfelter. The buyer realized the blow molds were stolen after he saw media reports about the thefts.

Police seized 25 blow molds which were returned to the original owners. However, several of the blow molds taken by Sarcinella and Fraunfelter were either not returned or were in damaged condition, Boyd said.

Boyd is requesting restitution for McCarrier's six blow molds that were not recovered. He also asked for restitution to be paid to Mickie Best for a damaged Santa Claus blow mold worth $200 and $45 for the toy soldier blow mold belonging to Michael Paulhamus which still has not been recovered.

In December, Sarcinella and Fraunfelter also were charged with the theft of blow molds from several homes in Williamsport and one in Linden. In total, more than 60 blow molds are estimated to have been stolen by Sarcinella and Fraunfelter.

For the latest set of charges, Sarcinella and Fraunfelter were arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. District Judge Gary A. Whiteman set bail at $25,000 unsecured for Sarcinella and $15,000 unsecured for Fraunfelter. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.

