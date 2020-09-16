Blossburg, Pa. – Blossburg Memorial Library is now open on Tuesdays from 1 to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.; and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Grab & Go services will also continue on Tuesdays through Fridays.

When entering the library, please remember to wear a mask and limit time in the library to browsing and essential computer use only. Library staff asks that children under age 13 be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

For Grab & Go services or additional information, call the library at (570) 638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Ebooks and other resources remain available through the Blossburg Memorial Library website.