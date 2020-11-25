Blossburg, Pa. – In coordination with Southern Tioga School District's decision to move to remote instruction, Blossburg Memorial Library has returned to Grab and Go Services. The library plans to move back to open hours as soon as possible; opening times will be posted on Facebook when available.

Patrons may still get materials through the library. The library staff is happy to help choose materials for you and your family, print items, make copies, send faxes, and offer friendly waves through the window.

To make a Grab and Go appointment, call the library at (570) 638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com.

The library's November basket raffle will continue through Nov. 30. Ticket purchases may be made through Grab and Go or by mail - call or email the library to arrange your ticket purchase.

The 21 raffle baskets were donated by generous businesses and individuals in support of the library. Details about the baskets are available on Facebook.

Remember that e-books and other resources are available for free through the Blossburg Memorial Library website.

The Blossburg Memorial Library wishes everybody a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving holiday.