Blossburg, Pa. – From Tuesday, April 6 through Friday, April 9, the Blossburg Memorial Library will celebrate 2021's National Library Week with the theme "Welcome to Your Library." Stop in to say "hi" to staff as they welcome patrons back to the library and receive a free bookmark.

In addition to the free bookmark, each time a visitor arrives at the library they may join a National Library Week raffle. Raffle entries apply to each visit without limits, and anyone is eligible. Children under age 13 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian but are eligible to enter. Patrons bringing back overdue books during this time will receive two raffle entries; settling a fine on your account also earns a second raffle ticket.

There are four age divisions for the raffle: Infant to age 5; 6-12; 13-17; and adult.

Currently, the Library is open for browsing and computer use on Tuesdays from 12-6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 12-6 p.m.; Thursdays from 12-6 p.m.; and Fridays from 2-4 p.m. Grab and Go service is also available for people who cannot come in or cannot wear a mask from Tuesdays through Friday - call for more information or to make an appointment.

The library has a new hand sanitizing station at the entrance for patrons to use. Staff members will be wearing face masks and ask that all patrons also wear one. Computers will be available for up to 30 minutes at a time and will be turned off 30 minutes before closing for sanitizing. In addition, the library is asking that visitors limit their browsing time to 30 minutes or less.

Children under age 13 should be accompanied by a guardian when visiting the library.

In-person Book Club meetings have resumed as long as local conditions permit, with the first meeting held on March 30.

Call the library at (570) 638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for Grab and Go services or other information. E-books, audio books, and other resources are available for free through Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.