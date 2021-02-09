Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Arnot, Pa. - Blossburg fire and ambulance crews gathered at their fire station early Monday morning to receive information on a land rescue call around 5:05 a.m., as Pennsylvania State Police could not access the area where the victims were located.

Fire personnel were able to head out to the Landrus Road in Bloss Township where two adults had been stuck in a ditch in a disabled pickup truck since 1 a.m. in temperatures near zero.

According to Blossburg Fire Chief Andrew O'Conners, an adult son and his mother were traveling along the Landrus Road from Morris when the vehicle slid off the roadway and into a ditch. The male tried to restart the truck, but the vehicle would not start. When he tried to call for help there was no phone service available.

The temperature outside during this event was around 1 degree. Finally around 3:30 a.m. the driver was able to make contact with 911 dispatcher and requested help, as he was worried about his mother, who was believed to be suffering from hypothermia.

Blossburg fire personnel arrived in the area around 5:26 a.m., and forestry unit was trying to get snowmobiles to help in the land rescue. However, Blossburg was able to bring in their six wheeler and headed out to the area where the two victims were stranded in the cold vehicle.

Fire personnel located the pickup truck and the two victims around 6:25 a.m.. Contact with the patients was confirmed to Medics around 6:40 a.m., as they checked for an update on the elderly female who was being brought out by fire personnel. Around 6:56 a.m. both victims were brought to the staging area and placed in the ambulance as blankets and heating pads were used to warm the female victim. By 7:08AM the ambulance headed back to the Blossburg Fire Station with the two patients who refused treatment. Neither patient was transported to the hospital and they were released once back at the fire department.

Blossburg crews were cleared from the staging area around 7:09 a.m. The temperature at that time in Blossburg was 2 degrees.

FNN often advises drivers to carry extra blankets, flashlights (batteries), bottled water and snacks for weather related travel emergencies.