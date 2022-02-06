Elysburg, Pa. -- A Bloomsburg University student was killed Friday after falling off a cliff off Sharp Ridge Road.

Greg Anstine, of York, Pa., died at the scene of the fall, which occurred shortly before the 911 call was placed at 3:05 p.m. Feb. 4, according to the Firewire Montour County Facebook page. The Montour County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

A classmate, Kyra Defstefano, was with Anstine at the time and made the call to 911. Defstefano was stranded part way down the cliff, according to the post. She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of her injuries. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger was not available to speak Sunday morning, but PennLive reported that Defstefano has since been discharged.

The area the college students were hiking in is known as "The Pinnacle" and is on Sharp Ridge Road, off Route 54 just north of Elysburg. Conditions were icy at the time due to a winter storm that brought freezing rain, sleet and snow to the region.

Fire crews from Northumberland and Montour Counties responded to the scene and led rescue efforts to bring Defstefano to safety.