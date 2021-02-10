Bloomsburg, Pa. – Currently, there are only seven accredited institution of higher education law enforcement agencies accredited by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, and Bloomsburg University's Police Department (BUPD) is one of them. The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association recently granted accreditation to BUPD following an extensive evaluation.

Of the 1,117 law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, only 127 have accreditation.

Accreditation helps institutions evaluate and improve overall performance. Earning it takes between 18 and 24 months and covers 136 different standards and and 184 sub-standards. Each standard includes a clear statement of professional objectives. A team of independent professionals verifies that all applicable standards are successfully implemented, and then an authoritative body judges whether an institution is worthy of accreditation.

“I am extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said Leo Sokoloski, director of the BU police department. “When I arrived back at BU more than three years ago, I told our then Vice President for Finance and Administration John Loonan that I could reshape the BU PD into a model 21st-century department.”

“To be a model department, we had to transform training, develop and write 21st-century policies and then put into practice what we said we were doing. BU PD needed minor physical changes to retrofit the facilities to be compliant to accreditation standards.”

The accreditation process has continued under the new VP for Finance and Administration Claudia Thrush and Associate VP for Facilities Management Eric Ness, who saw the value and importance of the effort.

“The safety and welfare of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors to campus are of paramount importance,” said Thrush. “The efforts of Director Sokoloski and his team have led to transformational change within the BU PD. This accreditation is a feather in the University’s cap as it confirms the department is operating at an exemplary level and providing best in class service. I congratulate him and his team on behalf of everyone at the University.”

Sokoloski is quick to point out the many individuals involved with the effort.

“Sargent Rob Neiderhiser and officer Jeff Bachinger played significant roles and were focused on driving this initiative to completion after many, many months of work,” said Sokoloski. “Also, BU’s skilled craftsman did great work for us. The plumbers, electricians, carpenters, painters, and many more worked tirelessly to make the changes we needed in our facilities.”

“The accreditation assessors exit interview was complimentary and found no significant deficiencies that were not corrected before their departure,” Sokoloski added, “The assessors’ reports and findings will be sent to the commission for review where the official announcement acknowledging BU PD’s accredited status will be coming in March at the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission meeting.”

The Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program was designed and developed by professional law enforcement executives to provide a reasonable and cost-effective plan for the professionalization of law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth. The underlying philosophy of the program is to have a user-friendly undertaking for the departments that will result in a "success-oriented outcome."

The accreditation is an ongoing process the University will be re-evaluated in three years to prove that it remains in compliance with the standards.